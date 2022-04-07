UrduPoint.com

Dr. Sania Apprises Officials Of Ehsaas' Future Course Of Action During Handover Meeting

April 07, 2022

Dr. Sania apprises officials of Ehsaas' future course of action during handover meeting

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar during a handover meeting held here apprised of the concerned officials about the future course of action of all the programmes of Ehsaas to ensure smooth continuity.

According to the series of the tweets issued by the former SAPM, the meeting was attended by the Secretary Muhammad Ali Shehzada and senior staff of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

"Since Ehsaas is for deserving people, it is very important that all its programmes continue without any disruption.I have conveyed the officials the future mechanism and course of action of all the programmes of Ehsaas", she said in her tweets.

Dr. Sania informed that she is busy nowadays in preparing Handover Papers of Ehsaas so that whoever assumes this position in the days to come will be well aware of the details of Ehsaas till now and the future priorities as this program will continue in the future as well.

"In my opinion, it is important to submit handover papers while leaving the office and this is also the requirement of transparency. I am also writing the recent handover papers on the same lines as I wrote in 2013 when relieving from my responsibilities in the caretaker government", she said.

She said, "It has been an honour and privilege to serve my country as Prime Minister's Special Assistant in Social protection and Poverty Alleviation. As I step down from this position, I pray that Pakistan's flagship Ehsaas grows even stronger to serve those who need it. Pakistan Paindabad!"

