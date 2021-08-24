Dr. Sania briefs newly formed BoD of TVO on Ehsaas framework

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday briefed the newly constituted Board of Directors of the Trust for Voluntary Organisations (TVO) on the overarching Ehsaas framework

TVO is one of the executing agencies of Ehsaas, which has been revitalized after six years under the Ehsaas framework.

Muhammad Ali Shahzada, Secretary PASSD was also present, in his capacity as member of the Board.

Prior to the board meeting this morning, Dr. Sania joined the Board members and briefed them about the programs under Ehsaas.

Sania welcomed the newly appointed members of the Board and briefed that, "All the organizations under PASSD involved in implementing Ehsaas are given roles that are mutually reinforcing and that there is every effort made to exploit mutual synergies." She then continued, "BISP is being mandated to run cash transfers and survey registry, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's role is to provide care services whereas the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund has the responsibility for poverty graduation. TVO has been revitalized under the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) to execute the programmes under the Ehsaas framework (Policy#36)." This policy action, she said, was specifically meant to run partnerships with private sector non-profit organizations, upscale successful programmes for the most marginalized segments, and to strengthen the Ehsaas delivery.

After a preliminary briefing, Dr. Sania left the meeting.

The Board meeting then formally commenced its first proceedings for the whole day.

Several important matters were discussed and decided, including the annual action plan, budget and institutionalization of audit systems.

The Board also elected Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani, Federal Secretary (R) as a Chairperson, while elected Tariq Khan Baluch, Development Specialist and Hidayat Ullah Khan, Development Expert as the two Vice Chairpersons.

The 10-member BoD of the TVO consists of five ex-officio members including Secretaries and senior officials of the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division; Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Economic Affairs Division; Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training; and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination. Amongst the five private sector members are Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani, Federal Secretary (R); Tariq Khan Baluch, Development Specialist; Ghulam Abbas Nakai, Auditor General of Pakistan (R); Shamim Akhtar, Social Sector Expert; and Hidayat Ullah Khan, Development Expert. Shehzad Hussain, CEO of the TVO serves as the Secretary to the Board. The Board will meet again next month.

Created as an indigenous grant-making organization in 1990 following an agreement between the governments of Pakistan and the United States of America to establish a Special Development Fund, TVO was set up to tap the potential of non-government organizations.

The purpose was to aid them in the development process and develop a mechanism for strengthening the contribution of NGOs towards a broader goal of improving the quality of life of the neglected segments of Pakistani population.

The Trust became fully functional in 1992. However, due to unavailability of the Board for the past several years, its operations were stalled.

To revitalize the organization under Ehsaas, the process of recruitment in the Board commenced earlier this year.

Following an open advertisement, the Board members were invited to serve on the Board.