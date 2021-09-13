Dr Sania calls on PM, briefs on Ehsaas programme

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on different projects of flagship Ehsaas programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on different projects of flagship Ehsaas programme.

The special assistant also apprised the prime minister of progress on these projects, besides giving a briefing on Panah Gah (shelter homes), PM office media wing said in a press release.