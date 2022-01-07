UrduPoint.com

Dr Sania Inaugurates First Ehsaas Rashan Karyana Store

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 11:44 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nisthar inaugurated first Ehsaas Rashan Karyana Store at old Shujabad road here on Friday.

She completed registration of a citizen and offered him two kilogram Ghee and five kg flour on subsidized rates.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sania Nisthar said that over 20 million people would be facilitated through the program. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special focus on poverty alleviation. She said that different initiatives were being taken for this purpose adding that 16 projects were being run the Ehsaas program to facilitate deserving people.

The Karyana store owner Chaudhry Khalid said that the program was not only beneficial for the people but also for the shopkeepers. He lauded the initiative of the government of offering subsidy on three commodities.

Related Topics

