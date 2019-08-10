Dr Sania lauded PASSD for efficiently control poverty level in lagging districts

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar has lauded PASSD for performing efficiently to control poverty level in lagging districts with the establishment of different programs for the facilitation of poor people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar has lauded PASSD for performing efficiently to control poverty level in lagging districts with the establishment of different programs for the facilitation of poor people.

Talking to APP, she said measures had been taken to make government institutions transparent, accountable and responsive, which was a necessary pre-requisite for successful implementation of Ehsaas program.

She said the government looks forward to working with all stakeholders public, private, civil society, philanthropists, and expatriate Pakistanis to ensure that we deliver on our promise of lifting millions of people out of poverty and build a strong foundation together for a stronger, safer, and successful Pakistan.

She recalled Ehsaas agenda which is heavily skewed towards the uplift of poor women from the 6 million women who would be benefited from the Kafalat to preferential support for women through Tahafaz adding that more than 50% of the education vouchers and scholarships would be for women.

She said Insaf Health Card covers better health conditions for women, preferentially not just health and education, but jobs and economic empowerment are crucial for poor women in this regard.

She further added that through the Labor study group the government would explore ways to recognize the work of rural women, pave the way for equal wage and cover domestic work under legislation she added.

She said Ehsaas policy would be developed to ensure that women have joint ownership of houses in each of the new housing schemes the government is supporting the success of this wide ranging plan with transformational potential would hinge on two factors the effectiveness of population control measures on the one hand, and the quality.

The program's principles and approaches also center on tapping whole-of-government multi sectoral collaboration for solutions, ensuring joint federal-provincial leadership, and mainstreaming the role of the private sector through an approach which would provide a level playing field on the one hand and foster locally relevant innovation on the other, to create jobs and promote livelihood in quick-win areas, she added.

\778