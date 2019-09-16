Dr Sania launches 'Ehsaas' strategy document

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday launched the 'Ehsaas' strategy for public to receive feedback

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday launched the 'Ehsaas' strategy for public to receive feedback.

The strategy has been released to the public for feedback on the website pass.gov.pk.

The strategy elaborates the Prime Minister's vision of a welfare state. It was for the first time in the history that a strategy document of the government has been shared with other departments and the public at the same time.

"By putting the strategy out for public consultation, we are introducing a new culture of openness and transparency that will enable the government to work in collaboration with the best and brightest brains in the country," Dr Sania Nishtar said on the occasion of launching of the document.

She asked the public to share their inputs on the strategy at the website feedback@pass.gov.pk.

The new strategy document outlines the government's vision, which is the bedrock on which Ehsaas has been built, she added.

Dr Sania said that the strategy document also outlines details about the manner in which 21st century tools and approaches are envisaged to build a welfare state.

She said the Ehsaas strategy outlines the four key pillars included addressing elite capture and strengthening governance, safety nets, livelihoods and jobs for the poor and human capital formation.

She said: "The government is fully cognizant that massive poverty reduction and quantum changes in the lives of the poor is the result of overall robust and sustained economic growth and the ability of governments to accrue the benefits of that growth equitably to populations."