Dr Sania Nishtar briefs PM on upcoming 'Ehsaas Nashonuma' programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and briefed him about the 'Ehsaas Nashonuma' programme, to be launched in near future.

The prime minister will launch the Ehsaas Nashonuma programme in next few weeks, the PM Office said in a statement.

The prime minister directed Dr Sania Nishtar to expand the scope of Ehssas Emergency Cash Programme.

