UrduPoint.com

Dr Sania Nishtar Reviews Ehsaas Survey Registration Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:27 PM

Dr Sania Nishtar reviews Ehsaas survey registration process

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar here on Saturday visited 'Ehsaas' registration Centre and reviewed the Ehsaas survey registration process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar here on Saturday visited 'Ehsaas' registration Centre and reviewed the Ehsaas survey registration process.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that different initiatives of 'Ehsaas Programme' which include Ehasas Kafaalat, Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas scholarships for children and others were linked with this survey.

She said the survey was carried out across the country and data had to be collected from door to door with the use of latest technology.

The survey in Lahore would soon be completed while the survey across the country had been done, she added.

Dr Sania said that registration desks were set up in those areas where the survey process had been completed for reaching out to those families where they were not covered by the survey teams.

She further said that it was very important to make people aware about these registration desks so that they could access the desks to avail this facility.

The SAPM said that after visiting the Ehsaas registration centre and interacting with the people here it was good to know that people had information about these centres.

She said that cash payment process would start again from next week for people who were newly included in the system.

She further said that Rs 260 billion had been set aside for Ehsaas programmes and added thatPrime Minister Imran Khan would announce a separate budget for the upcoming Ehsaas targetedcommodity subsidies programme.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Budget From Billion

Recent Stories

NASA Plans to Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon ..

NASA Plans to Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon in Artemis I Program in Februa ..

26 minutes ago
 Wallabies edge Japan 32-23 in European tour warm-u ..

Wallabies edge Japan 32-23 in European tour warm-up

26 minutes ago
 The state should take stern action against the agg ..

The state should take stern action against the aggressive protests of the banned ..

1 hour ago
 US to Release More Documents Related to President ..

US to Release More Documents Related to President Kennedy Murder December 15 - W ..

52 minutes ago
 Zhou upstages Chen at Skate America

Zhou upstages Chen at Skate America

52 minutes ago
 Tianjin plays host to 'A Date with China' media to ..

Tianjin plays host to 'A Date with China' media tour

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.