Dr Sania Nishtar reviews Ehsaas survey registration process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar here on Saturday visited 'Ehsaas' registration Centre and reviewed the Ehsaas survey registration process.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that different initiatives of 'Ehsaas Programme' which include Ehasas Kafaalat, Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas scholarships for children and others were linked with this survey.

She said the survey was carried out across the country and data had to be collected from door to door with the use of latest technology.

The survey in Lahore would soon be completed while the survey across the country had been done, she added.

Dr Sania said that registration desks were set up in those areas where the survey process had been completed for reaching out to those families where they were not covered by the survey teams.

She further said that it was very important to make people aware about these registration desks so that they could access the desks to avail this facility.

The SAPM said that after visiting the Ehsaas registration centre and interacting with the people here it was good to know that people had information about these centres.

She said that cash payment process would start again from next week for people who were newly included in the system.

She further said that Rs 260 billion had been set aside for Ehsaas programmes and added thatPrime Minister Imran Khan would announce a separate budget for the upcoming Ehsaas targetedcommodity subsidies programme.