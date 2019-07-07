Dr. Sania Nishtar to visit Baluchistan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, and the head of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Sunday said she was planning to visit Baluchistan.

In a twitter message, she said during the visit, she would explore how 'Ehsaas Programme' can extend support to the province.

"It will be a privilege to visit Zhob, Baluchistan," she said.