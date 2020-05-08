Dr Sania Nishtar visits Ehsaas Emergency Cash Payment Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Friday paid a surprise visit to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Centre in Imam Bari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Friday paid a surprise visit to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Centre in Imam Bari.

Sania Nishtar disguised as a normal consumer got awareness about the problems being faced by the beneficiaries while collecting emergency cash.

The special assistant reviewed the arrangements made at the centre and spoke to the deserving women and men present at the centre.

Dr Nishtar also reviewed the precautionary measures being followed at the centre to prevent coronavirus including disinfecting centres, maintaining social distance and sanitizing hands.

The offices of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have been opened countrywide to facilitate beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme who were facing problems in withdrawing cash due to faulty biometric identification and registration of deaths of eligible family members.

The beneficiaries will be able to resolve their issues regarding biometric verification and death registration within 24 hours. The fee of Rs.50 charged for death registration has been waived off for the beneficiaries.

Those applicants who have received SMS from 8171 that their data is being scrutinized will get the message regarding their eligibility by the current week.

The beneficiaries having expired Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) can receive their payments as per their eligibility from the payment centre of Ehsaas by showing their old CNIC.