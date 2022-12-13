UrduPoint.com

Dr. Sania Nishtar Visits Govt School For Blind Students

Published December 13, 2022

Dr. Sania Nishtar visits Govt School for Blind Students

Chairperson Ehsaas Kafalat Program Dr. Sania Nishtar visited Government School and College for Blind Students, Shamsabad Rawalpindi, to review the school's administrative affairs.

She visited the classrooms of the school and interacted with the students, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Students and teachers appreciated the arrangements made by the Punjab government for school.

Talking to the teachers, Dr. Sania Nishtar said that additional buses, repair of the school building and other needs would also be fulfilled in the school.

She said that 3,000 blind children had graduated from the school so far while more than 183 special children were still studying in the school.

Sania Nishtar said that the recruitment process for the vacant posts was also being accelerated, adding that the education and training of special children was a challenge and the government was trying its best to equip the educational institutions of special children with modern facilities.

The chairperson said that the teachers should treat the special children with love and tolerance.

