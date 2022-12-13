UrduPoint.com

Dr Sania Nishtar Visits School For Special Students

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Dr Sania Nishtar visits school for special students

Ehsaas Kafalat Programme Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar here on Tuesday visited Government School and College for Blind Students, Shamsabad, and reviewed its administrative affairs

She visited all the classrooms and also interacted with the students. Students and teachers appreciated the arrangements made by the Punjab government and thanked the chairperson for visiting the school.

Dr Sania, while talking to the teachers, said that additional buses would be provided to the school besides repairing the school building and fulfilling other requirements of the school.

Dr Sania Nishtar was informed that over 3000 blind children had graduated from the school while more than 183 special children were enrolled.

Sania said that the recruitment process for the vacant posts was also being accelerated by the secretary education.

She said that the education and training of special children was a challenge and the government was trying its best to equip the educational institutions of special children with modern facilities.

She asked the teachers to treat the special children with love.

