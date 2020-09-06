Dr. Sania reviews Ehsaas operations in Neelam Valley, visits affected households

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar visited the Jura sector near the Line of Control in Neelum Valley to review arrangements for Ehsaas Cash disbursal to all families residing in villages around the Line of Control (LoC).

Dr. Nishtar also oversaw digital disbursement of Rs 12,000 Ehsaas Cash handouts to vulnerable families living along the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), said a news release issued here.

Dr. Nishtar interacted with women who came at the Jura Bazar site to collect cash grants.

Under Ehsaas, the government is disbursing some Rs. three billion among all the families residing in 219 villages across the LoC.

"All families in 219 villages across LoC in AJK are under the persistent risk of unprovoked attacks and have sacrificed their lives, livestock, and properties. All families in these villages have been included in the Ehsaas program", said Dr. Nishtar.

In the last week of June 2020, the prime minister announced Ehsaas Cash package for around 138,275 families of 219 villages living along the LoC.

The families will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 2,000 as well as an emergency cash payment of Rs 12,000 to be given to the women of these households.

The SAPM appreciated steps taken by the Pakistan Army and district administration Neelum Valley for assisting Ehsaas in the process of updating lists of households ensuring that none of the households residing in 219 villages along the LoC gets deprived of Ehsaas Cash in line with cabinet's decision.

Dr. Nishtar also met with the victim families in Jura Bazar who had suffered severe damage to their properties as a result of unprovoked attacks by Indian troops.

She lauded measures being taken by the district administration and Pakistan Army for provision of financial assistance to poor along LoC.

The ongoing Ehsaas national socio-economic registry survey was also discussed along with the opening of registration desks in AJK after survey completion.

To roll out the survey in AJK, training of teachers as master trainers is just commencing in collaboration with education Department of AJK.