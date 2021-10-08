UrduPoint.com

Dr Sania Reviews Measures Of Ongoing Ehsaas Progamme In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Dr Sania reviews measures of ongoing Ehsaas Progamme in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday chaired a high level meeting to review measures of the ongoing Ehsaas Programme at Civil Secretariat Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the province attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Sania Nishtar said that Ehsaas digital portal has been set up for the immediate convenience of the people through this portal users can get all the benefits of Ehsaas Programme with just one click.

The meeting also discussed the one window operation in all the districts of the province.

Chairperson Ehsaas Programme said that one window Ehsaas centres would be opened in Balochistan soon saying that all the facilities of Ehsaas programme would be available at these one window Ehsaas centre.

In the meeting, Dr. Sania Nishtar also highlighted Ehsaas Digital 8171 web portal.

Later, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chairperson Ehsaas Programme Dr. Sania Nishtar visited the Civil Sandman Provincial Hospital Quetta where Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana gave a detailed briefing about provision of treatment facilities to victims who were injured by earthquake hit Harnai and other areas.

On the occasion, Dr. Sania met the injured persons being treated there and inquired after their health.

She also expressed satisfaction over the medial aid provided to the injured at the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Governor Harnai All Click

Recent Stories

Efforts under way to make Murree, surrounding area ..

Efforts under way to make Murree, surrounding areas ideal tourist resort: Commis ..

4 minutes ago
 Nation marked 16th anniversary of 2005 earthquake ..

Nation marked 16th anniversary of 2005 earthquake as 'National Day for Raising A ..

4 minutes ago
 President launches breast cancer awareness campaig ..

President launches breast cancer awareness campaign

4 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Has Until Late June to Rule on Ts ..

US Supreme Court Has Until Late June to Rule on Tsarnaev Case

4 minutes ago
 Parliament is the forum to resolve political probl ..

Parliament is the forum to resolve political problems: Ali Muhammad

4 minutes ago
 US, Mexico Launch New High-Level Security Dialogue ..

US, Mexico Launch New High-Level Security Dialogue in Mexico City on Friday

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.