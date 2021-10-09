Dr Sania reviews measures of ongoing Ehsaas Progamme in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday chaired a high level meeting to review measures of the ongoing Ehsaas Programme at Civil Secretariat Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the province attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Sania Nishtar said that Ehsaas digital portal has been set up for the immediate convenience of the people through this portal users can get all the benefits of Ehsaas Programme with just one click.

The meeting also discussed the one window operation in all the districts of the province.

Chairperson Ehsaas Programme said that one window Ehsaas centres would be opened in Balochistan soon saying that all the facilities of Ehsaas programme would be available at these one window Ehsaas centre.

In the meeting, Dr. Sania Nishtar also highlighted Ehsaas Digital 8171 web portal.

Later, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chairperson Ehsaas Programme Dr. Sania Nishtar visited the Civil Sandman Provincial Hospital Quetta where Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana gave a detailed briefing about provision of treatment facilities to victims who were injured by earthquake hit Harnai and other areas.

On the occasion, Dr. Sania met the injured persons being treated there and inquired after their health.

She also expressed satisfaction over the medial aid provided to the injured at the hospital.