UrduPoint.com

Dr. Sania Speaks At SCO's Apex Event On Poverty Alleviation

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Dr. Sania speaks at SCO's apex event on poverty alleviation

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday emphasized on the need to establish a permanent mechanism for regular exchange of experiences and information on the applied innovative measures aimed at poverty alleviation

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday emphasized on the need to establish a permanent mechanism for regular exchange of experiences and information on the applied innovative measures aimed at poverty alleviation.

Dr. Sania was speaking at the apex level event with heads of ministries and agencies of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Poverty Alleviation. Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction, Republic of Uzbekistan hosted the event in Tashkent.

The event was attended by heads and representatives of the ministries and agencies of the SCO member states on poverty alleviation, as well as representatives of SCO Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sania thanked the SCO secretariat for encouraging all the members for cooperation in the field of poverty alleviation as it was outlined in the Action Plan for 2021-2025 for the implementation of the SCO Development Strategy until 2025.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan during his speech at the meeting of Head of States of SCO which was held in June 2019 in Bishkek articulated his eight-point agenda. This included a proposal to narrow the research-policy gap through the establishment of leading knowledge center for poverty reduction within the SCO framework", Dr.

Sania highlighted.

Later, Dr. Sania reflected on Pakistan's experience in poverty alleviation. She said, "In Pakistan, poverty alleviation is a top priority of our government. There are multiple programmes in Ehsaas for 16 target groups, and each programme is aligned with a certain quantifiable goal and 292 initiatives and policies which support these programmes."Alongside Dr. Sania, Saidkahhor Kholkhujaev, First Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Akmadi Adilovich Sarbasov, First Vice-Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Hong Tianyun, Deputy Director of the National Rural Revitalization Administration; Kudaibergen Bazarbaev Bazarbaevich, Minister of Labour, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic; O. Y. Batalina, First Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation; and Ashurboy Solekhzoda, First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic Tajikistan also spoke at the event.

The apex event discussed regional approaches to poverty alleviation in the SCO member states. Speakers reviewed a wide range of issues on the state and prospects of development of the SCO member state's cooperation in poverty alleviation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange Russia Bishkek Tashkent Uzbekistan Tajikistan June 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event All Government Top Labour

Recent Stories

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights ..

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights culinary experiences, trade p ..

7 minutes ago
 realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps ..

Realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps You Glued to Your Phone

10 minutes ago
 Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full s ..

Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full swing

14 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to deman ..

Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to demand increase in journalists’ s ..

16 minutes ago
 Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments indus ..

Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments industry : Mian Zahid Hussain

18 minutes ago
 Storms in Australian Victoria Leave 18,000 Houses ..

Storms in Australian Victoria Leave 18,000 Houses Without Power - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>