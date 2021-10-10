UrduPoint.com

Dr Sania Visits Border Areas In South Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 08:50 PM

Dr Sania visits border areas in South Balochistan

TURBAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar spent this Sunday in bordering areas of South Balochistan to educate the local communities and beneficiaries about the programmes and initiatives of Ehsaas and get their feedback.

Together with the Makran Division and Senior officers of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, she visited sub-tehsil Balnigore and Tehsil Tump of district Kech.

She also visited various sites in the region to explore options for opening One Window Ehsaas Centers in Turbat and Mand.

"In this fiscal year, One Window Ehsaas Centers will open in all districts of Balochistan. It is our top priority to open the one-stop-shop, One Window Ehsaas Centers in lagging districts of South Balochistan to facilitate beneficiaries at the earliest." Keeping in view the difficult terrain of South Balochistan, localized strategy of Ehsaas is also being formulated to facilitate beneficiaries in far flung areas through mobile One Window Centers as well. Once materialized, this mobile arrangement will serve the beneficiaries of Ehsaas at the doorstep and will reduce their travel time and cost.

During the visit, she interacted with local communities and took feedback on the Ehsaas' running programmes in the area.

Creating awareness about Ehsaas programmes, she guided the local communities about the Ehsaas Digital portal that provides people centered instructional information of Ehsaas in urdu. She also briefed about the Ehsaas 8171 web-portal that is accessible online for the general public to check their eligibility under Ehsaas.

Under the umbrella of Ehsaas, there are many programmes being implemented in South Balochistan including Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas Emergency Cash, Ehsaas education Stipends and Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship.

At the Government College for Women in Tump, Dr. Sania also spoke to students and asked them to apply for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship portal that is open till Nov 30, 2021 to receive fresh applications for the academic year 2021-22.

The visit was organized by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps across South Balochistan. The visit to South Balochistan followed the visit to Harnai.

During her visit to Balochistan, Dr Sania also met with Commander 12 Corps and IG Frontier Corps, South Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister Army Education Mobile Visit Turbat Harnai Women Sunday All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al ..

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of Federal ..

21 minutes ago
 WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade coope ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with Malta&#039;s Ambas ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Ce ..

Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Certificate as friendly entity f ..

1 hour ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

2 hours ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.