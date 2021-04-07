UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Sania Visits Holy Family Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:16 PM

Dr Sania visits Holy Family Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday visited the Ehsaas Facilitation Center at Holy Family Hospital (HFH), and appraised operations of the Ehsaas Tahafuz that was currently in its pilot phase.

The visit was in connection with the commemoration of World Health Day 2021.

Talking to the media after holding a meeting with the hospital's administration Dr. Sania said, that Ehsaas Tahafuz was centered on protecting the deserving patients from catastrophic health expenditures, adding "the program is yielding great results and is being upscaled".

She said that this innovative "fund-based" approach to health financing is complementing health insurance, to achieve universal health coverage (UHC) in Pakistan, a policy priority of our government to build back better, in a post-COVID-19 context.

"Ehsaas Tahafuz is being implemented in collaboration with the HFH to identify patients facing catastrophic health expenditures, who were not covered by Sehat Sahulat Card or not registered in hospital with Sehat Sahulat program; they are evaluated by the system, and if eligible, would be provided funding by allocating donations to the patient" she added.

The SAPM informed that a facilitation desk has also been established at the HFH to identify the eligible beneficiaries for the Tahafuz pilot.

