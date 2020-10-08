UrduPoint.com
Dr Sania Visits NTC Headquarters

Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:35 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection/Chairperson, Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday visited National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection/Chairperson, Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday visited National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) headquarters.

MD NTC, Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan briefed and apprised the SAPM about the performance and achievements of NTC, said a press release.

The SAPM visited the National Data Center at NTC HQs and appreciated the performance of NTC and establishment of the Cloud based Tier-III, ISO 27001 certified National Data Center (NDC).

While speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sania Nishtar, said that Ehsaas Programme launched by the Government is the biggest programme ever launched in Pakistan to uplift marginalized people.

Further, BISP is moving swiftly on a dynamic digital Social Ecosystem for facilitating the deserved citizens of Pakistan.

Use of technology has increased transparency and the effectiveness of the program launched by the government to eradicate the poverty.

The SAPM praised NTC support for providing the necessary access/connectivity and Data Center facilities for initiatives taken by Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division and the BISP.

The SAPM also congratulated MD NTC Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan and NTC Management for phenomenal development of IT & Telecom infrastructure and facilitating the Public Sector with State of the art technologies.

Upon her arrival at NTC HQs, Managing Director NTC, Brig. (R) Viqar Rashid Khan and NTC senior officers warmly welcomed the SAPM.

