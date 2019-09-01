UrduPoint.com
Dr Sania Visits Provinces For 'Ehsaas' Partnerships

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has completed her visit of two provincial capitals to brief provinces about 'Ehsaas' plans and seek their partnership.

"We all have to work together to strengthen the federation and exploit synergy - irrespective of political differences especially when it comes to the welfare of those who need it the most", Dr Nishtar said while taking to officials there.

Addressing a session hosted by Governor Sindh in Karachi, Dr Nishtar apprised Sindh Cabinet members and parliamentarians about the government of Pakistan's flagship programme 'Ehsaas', said a press release.

She gave a detailed presentation on Ehsaas. Prominent members of the philanthropic community were also present.

During her presentation, Dr Nishtar elaborated on what Ehsaas can offer to Sindh, and how it can partner with Government and Non-governmental sector.

She invited all public and private representatives from Sindh to work together with Ehsaas programme for the uplifting of people.

She stressed that Ehsaas is a nation-wide program and it offers many things to the provinces including the Ehsaas one window programmes (Kifalat, Tahafuz, National Poverty Graduation Initiative, online free resources) will all be nation-wide.

She said the New Socio Economic Survey currently being carried out of BISP is also country wide and the Solutions Innovation Challenge which Ehsaas will be launching for livelihood creation and social protection will also impact the entire country.

Dr Nishtar outlined areas where collaboration was sought with the provincial government, in particular in the areas of Insaf card, consolidation of online portals in areas of devolved subjects.

She particularly stressed on the need for provinces to implement the Governance and Integrity Policy, and partner in the implementation of Pillar I (governance) and Pillar III (human capital development) of Ehsaas.

Later, in the Governor House, Dr Nishtar held a detailed meeting with members of the press and responded to their questions about Ehsaas programme, clarifying the scale, breadth and diversity of Ehsaas.

Dr Nishtar together with Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Shaista Sohail visited the Saylani Welfare International Trust, which is a Pakistani charity focusing on social welfare of the poor and distressed.

She spent a long time inspecting each of Saylani's departments. She took keen interest in the food distribution system of Saylani Trust.

"We will be discussing ways of opening 'Joint Langars', beginning in the city of Islamabad", said Dr. Nishtar.

She was informed that Saylani Welfare Trust was endeavoring to provide the quality services in areas including food, education, medical and social welfare free of cost to the marginalized people.

With over 60 different sectors, they primarily feed thousands of hungry people each day, hundreds more are given the hope of life through medical health care, many are educated to become leaders of tomorrow and several are given the opportunity to stand on their feet financially.

Their physical presence has been extended throughout Pakistan with a vast network of 125 branches operating in major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad and Faisalabad.

Dr Nishtar and Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division reached Quetta where a comprehensive presentations are being given to the Balochistan Cabinet about Ehsaas programme.

