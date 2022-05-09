Dr. Sanniya bags gold medal for securing highest marks in FCPS

Dr. Sanniya Arshad former resident of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad, Gynae B Unit on Monday awarded 'Professor Rashid Latif Gold Medal' for securing the highest marks throughout Pakistan, in the discipline of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Fellow of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (FCPS) part 2 examination 2020 by College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP).

Dr. Sanniya Arshad was a trainee of Prof. Dr. Ruqqia Sultana, whose keen interest, constant guidance and support made this possible.

ATH medical director and administration congratulated her for this marvelous achievement.

Prof Dr. Umer Farooq CEO/Dean MTI-Abbottabad and Dr. Sadia Habib chairperson of department Gynae and obstetrics also congratulated her for this great success and achievement of Gynae and Obs Ayub medical teaching institute Abbottabad.

Dr. Sanniya's diligent work, directed training and untiring efforts of seniors along with the conducive environment provided by the regional office CPSP and hospital administration, culminated in achieving this award.