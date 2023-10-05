Dr. Saqib describes teachers as fountains of knowledge and wisdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has described teachers as "Fountains of Knowledge and Wisdom" and emphasized the importance of paying homage to these noble individuals who dedicate their lives to nurture the future.

Addressing an event on World Teachers Day, organized in collaboration with UNESCO and Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Dr. Amjad Saqib drew a parallel between the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the modern-day significance of teachers, underlining the timeless value attributed to those who impart knowledge and moral values.

The Chairman of BISP and Akhuwat Foundation further illuminated the three interconnected elements of ‘Society, Teacher, and Student’.

He asserted that without the respect and recognition of teachers, society can never achieve true success and progress.

Teachers, he stated, are the architects of a brighter future, molding students into responsible citizens and better human beings.

Addressing the students directly, Dr. Amjad Saqib advised them to earnestly follow the teachings of their teachers, as they are the sources of knowledge and character.

He underscored the importance of punctuality and obedience as tokens of love and respect towards educators.

Dr. Amjad Saqib proudly highlighted the role of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which endeavors to uplift nearly one crore impoverished families throughout the country.

BISP extends its support to these families by providing stipends to their children, ensuring access to education and a brighter future, he added.

Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, earlier in his welcome address, emphasized the significance of this day in celebrating the profound impact of teachers on society.

Director-General of PIE, Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya shed light on the pivotal role of teachers as builders of society and acknowledged the immense contributions of Akhuwat and BISP in uplifting the underprivileged.