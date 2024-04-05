Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has emphasized the pivotal role of BISP employees in the program's success. Addressing BISP employees at Masjid Ibrahim, Kanal Colony Zonal Office Irrigation in Bahawalpur, Dr. Amjad Saqib highlighted that BISP's success in disbursing 471 billion rupees to deserving sisters, daughters, and mothers across the country is owed to the dedication and hard work of the employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has emphasized the pivotal role of BISP employees in the program's success. Addressing BISP employees at Masjid Ibrahim, Kanal Colony Zonal Office Irrigation in Bahawalpur, Dr. Amjad Saqib highlighted that BISP's success in disbursing 471 billion rupees to deserving sisters, daughters, and mothers across the country is owed to the dedication and hard work of the employees.

Highlighting the importance of transparency, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib directed the employees to ensure that assistance amounts are disbursed with utmost honesty and integrity, particularly emphasizing the need for transparency in payments to innocent women.

He stressed the importance of providing all necessary facilities to needy women during surveys and disbursements, ensuring their comfort and dignity throughout the process.

Dr.

Muhammad Amjad Saqib urged the employees to liaise with bank officials to ensure transparent and efficient delivery of funds to deserving women.

Emphasizing the significance of cleanliness and respectful treatment, he encouraged employees to uphold the values of compassion and empathy while serving the underprivileged.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib reminded the employees that serving humanity is an act of worship.

He urged them to recognize the rights of needy women and take practical steps to empower impoverished families, thereby contributing to the broader goal of poverty alleviation, said a news release.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib also visited the payment campsite in Bahawalpur, where he personally monitored the ongoing payment process for BISP beneficiaries.

During his visit, he interacted with needy women, listened to their issues, and instructed officials to address the problems faced by women immediately.