Dr. Saqib Emphasizes Crucial Role Of BISP Employees In Program's Success
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 06:17 PM
Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has emphasized the pivotal role of BISP employees in the program's success. Addressing BISP employees at Masjid Ibrahim, Kanal Colony Zonal Office Irrigation in Bahawalpur, Dr. Amjad Saqib highlighted that BISP's success in disbursing 471 billion rupees to deserving sisters, daughters, and mothers across the country is owed to the dedication and hard work of the employees
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has emphasized the pivotal role of BISP employees in the program's success. Addressing BISP employees at Masjid Ibrahim, Kanal Colony Zonal Office Irrigation in Bahawalpur, Dr. Amjad Saqib highlighted that BISP's success in disbursing 471 billion rupees to deserving sisters, daughters, and mothers across the country is owed to the dedication and hard work of the employees.
Highlighting the importance of transparency, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib directed the employees to ensure that assistance amounts are disbursed with utmost honesty and integrity, particularly emphasizing the need for transparency in payments to innocent women.
He stressed the importance of providing all necessary facilities to needy women during surveys and disbursements, ensuring their comfort and dignity throughout the process.
Dr.
Muhammad Amjad Saqib urged the employees to liaise with bank officials to ensure transparent and efficient delivery of funds to deserving women.
Emphasizing the significance of cleanliness and respectful treatment, he encouraged employees to uphold the values of compassion and empathy while serving the underprivileged.
Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib reminded the employees that serving humanity is an act of worship.
He urged them to recognize the rights of needy women and take practical steps to empower impoverished families, thereby contributing to the broader goal of poverty alleviation, said a news release.
Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib also visited the payment campsite in Bahawalpur, where he personally monitored the ongoing payment process for BISP beneficiaries.
During his visit, he interacted with needy women, listened to their issues, and instructed officials to address the problems faced by women immediately.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey
PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds
Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs
Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin
Two held with 6kg hashish
PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks
Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday24 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds21 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs21 minutes ago
-
Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin28 minutes ago
-
Two held with 6kg hashish28 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks28 minutes ago
-
Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security28 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates first mobile pet clinic van in Lahore45 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1375 injured in 1261 RTCs in Punjab45 minutes ago
-
Modi forcing systematic demographic change in Muslim majority IIOJK: Report54 minutes ago
-
Mega project for uplift of Bahawalpur on the cards: Commissioner55 minutes ago
-
DC for success of plantation drive55 minutes ago