Dr Saqib Outlines Comprehensive Strategy To Make BISP An Exemplary Institution

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib has said that serving 9.3 million needy families is a form of worship, highlighting the moral imperative of addressing poverty as a collective responsibility

While addressing a gathering of BISP employees at Usmania Masjid Muzaffarabad, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib outlined a comprehensive strategy aimed at making BISP an exemplary institution in the fight against poverty.

Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasized the importance of linking children from needy families to technical skill areas, providing them with avenues for a brighter future.

Dr. Amjad Saqib stressed that BISP employees to establish an endowment fund dedicated to the welfare of needy families.

This innovative initiative seeks to create a sustainable mechanism for long-term support, showcasing BISP's commitment

to transformative solutions.

During his visit to the BISP office in Muzaffarabad, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib personally engaged with needy women, listening to their concerns and experiences.

He underscored the significance of maintaining cleanliness in the offices and treating needy women with dignity, reinforcing the program's commitment to empathy and respect. Zonal Director Central Zonal office BISP AJK Muzaffarabad

Dr. Abdul Aziz Qurashi along with the whole team of BISP Muzaffarabad Division warmly welcomed CP BISP in Muzaffarabad.

Dr. Amjad Saqib directed the staff to ensure the complete disbursement of payment to needy families without any deduction.

Recognizing the importance of transparency, he advised dialogue with POS agents for the efficient and transparent disbursement of stipends.

Dr. Amjad Saqib urged BISP employees to collectively make the program an exemplary institution.

He invoked the principles of ‘Mawakhat’, encouraging everyone to contribute to the welfare of poor families and uphold the core values of compassion and service.

Later, Dr Amjad Saqib also participated as a keynote speaker in the panel discussion on Youth Entrepreneurship Microfinancing and Financial Inclusion at AJK Youth Summit.

