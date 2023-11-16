Dr. Saqib stresses need of skill development for 8.3 million children getting Taleemi Wazaif from BISP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Thursday emphasized equipping beneficiary children of BISP Taleemi Wazaif initiative to make them self-sufficient in the future.

Addressing a gathering of dedicated BISP staff at Jamia Masjid Qasim ul Aloom in Sargodha, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib said that serving 9.3 million needy families is a noble cause and equivalent to worship, according to a news release.

Acknowledging the mission of BISP to alleviate poverty and empower vulnerable populations, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib commended the impact of BISP's efforts in education by providing educational scholarships under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif to 8.3 million children ensuring their regular attendance in schools.

He also stressed the need to provide technical skills education to the interested children from these needy families.

The chairman has called upon BISP manpower to work collectively and make BISP the best institution in the country.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib issued instructions to BISP staff for immediate action and redressal of complaints about deduction from the stipends of deserving women.

"Transparency should have ensued in the disbursement of payment during the upcoming Kafaalat Tranche", he stated and directed to take legal courses for the quick and effective redressal of complaints.

During his visit to the Sargodha office, Dr. Amjad Saqib urged BISP employees to utilize their resources to provide facilities to needy women, emphasizing the importance of ethical and compassionate treatment. He also considered the establishment of ‘Waqf Funds’ through banks as a means of furthering BISP's mission.

Dr. Amjad Saqib directed concerned officers to ensure cleanliness, envisioning BISP offices as models of efficiency and service delivery. He urged employees to instill trust in the authenticity of the BISP database, portraying the program as apolitical and corruption-free. He called upon the staff to encourage others to come forward and donate for the welfare of the needy, reinforcing the program's commitment to transparency and social responsibility.