Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 11:23 PM
On the orders of the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab, the popular District Police Officer (DPO) of Attock, Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, has been transferred, and posted as a SSP of the Regional Investigation Branch (RIB) Rawalpindi Region.Meanwhile, a notification has been issued appointing Sardar Marahavan khan currently Chief Traffic Officer(CTO) Multan, as the new District Police Officer (DPO) of Attock
During two and a half year tenure from February 2023 to June 2025, DPO Ghiyas Gul Khan raised the police graph to new heights and rendered historic and exemplary services for the protection of the lives and property of the people.
