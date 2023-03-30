UrduPoint.com

Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool Reappointed As Chairperson PEIRA

March 30, 2023

Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool reappointed as chairperson PEIRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Reputed education policy expert Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool has been reappointed as the chairperson of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority Islamabad (PEIRA) for a second term, effective immediately.

According to the details, Dr. Batool previously served in the same position from October 2019 to October 2022, during which she made significant contributions to the education sector in Pakistan.

With over 20 years of professional experience, Dr. Batool has an extensive experience in policy-making and reforms in cross-cutting areas of socioeconomic development with a special focus on education.

She holds a Ph.D. in education and has received professional training from the UK and Australia in education quality, standards, and accreditation, along with education policy reforms.

During her first term as chairperson of PEIRA, Dr. Batool led several initiatives to improve the quality of education in the private sector, including the development and execution of quality assurance criteria, institutional reviews, accreditation systems, performance evaluation standards, and policy reforms at both national and international levels.

She is also credited with developing the first Quality Assurance Agency in Pakistan while working for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and has contributed to the development of the Pakistan Qualification Framework and Register.

Dr. Batool has represented Pakistan on various international forums as an international expert and resource person, focusing on improving the standards of higher education. Her contributions to quality assurance for higher education are recognized widely, and she has been elected as a board Member of APQN for two terms with the voting of QA Bodies of Asia Pacific Countries.

In her second term as chairperson of PEIRA, Dr. Batool is expected to continue her efforts to improve the quality of education in the private sector, working closely with stakeholders to ensure that students receive a high-quality education that prepares them for success in the global economy.

"I am honored to be reappointed as the Chairperson of PEIRA and look forward to continuing my work to improve the quality of education in the private sector," said Dr. Batool. "I believe that every student deserves a high-quality education that prepares them for success in the global economy, and I am committed to ensuring that this vision becomes a reality in Pakistan."

