Dr. Seemin Jamali visits Karachi Police office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday felicitated former Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Dr. Seemin Jamali on being awarded the honorary rank of Lt. Colonel by Pakistan Army.

During her visit to Karachi Police Office, Additional IGP paid tribute to Dr. Seemin Jamali for diligently performing her duties and cooperation with police and other organizations when the terrorism incidents were on peak in the city.

Dr. Seemin Jamali and Karachi Police chief during a meeting also discussed the current situation of Karachi.

Later, Javed Alam Odho presented Dr. Seemi Jamali with a commemorative shield and a gift of Sindhi Ajrak.