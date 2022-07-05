Dr. Selami Kilic calls on Baligh-ur-Rehman

Director-General of EU and Foreign Affairs, Turkish Ministry of Health Dr. Selami Kilic called on Govenror Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the health sector during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

Turkish Consul General in Lahore Emir Ozbay and a Turkish delegation were also present during the meeting which discussed holding of Pak Medica Expo and Health Business Forum.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said the historic fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey were based on love, brotherhood and mutual respect, adding that Turkey was the most trusted and sincere friend of Pakistan and the current government had given a new dimension to these relations.

Governor Punjab said there were ample opportunities to promote cooperation between the two countries in the fields of health, education, business, infrastructure and communication. He added that there was the need for exchange of delegations of experts between the two countries.

Baligh-ur-Rehman further said that development in education and health sectors, resolving energy crisis and alleviation of poverty were the top priorities of the government.

He said that Turkey had modern technology in the field of health with the help of which model hospitals could be set up in Pakistan, adding that Tayyip Erdogan Hospital was providing health facilities to the people of south Punjab.

He said the present government was providing a conducive environment for investment to the private companies, adding that a German company was working on a plan to set up a private hospital in Lahore while the Pak Medica Expo and Business Forum would provide an opportunity to benefit from Turkey's advanced healthcare technology.

The Governor Punjab said holding of Pak Medica Expo and Business Forum would bode well for Pakistani and Turkish business community to explore trade opportunities in the health sector.