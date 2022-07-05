UrduPoint.com

Dr. Selami Kilic Calls On Baligh-ur-Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Dr. Selami Kilic calls on Baligh-ur-Rehman

Director-General of EU and Foreign Affairs, Turkish Ministry of Health Dr. Selami Kilic called on Govenror Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the health sector during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Director-General of EU and Foreign Affairs, Turkish Ministry of Health Dr. Selami Kilic called on Govenror Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the health sector during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Turkish Consul General in Lahore Emir Ozbay and a Turkish delegation were also present during the meeting which discussed holding of Pak Medica Expo and Health Business Forum.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said the historic fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey were based on love, brotherhood and mutual respect, adding that Turkey was the most trusted and sincere friend of Pakistan and the current government had given a new dimension to these relations.

Governor Punjab said there were ample opportunities to promote cooperation between the two countries in the fields of health, education, business, infrastructure and communication. He added that there was the need for exchange of delegations of experts between the two countries.

Baligh-ur-Rehman further said that development in education and health sectors, resolving energy crisis and alleviation of poverty were the top priorities of the government.

He said that Turkey had modern technology in the field of health with the help of which model hospitals could be set up in Pakistan, adding that Tayyip Erdogan Hospital was providing health facilities to the people of south Punjab.

He said the present government was providing a conducive environment for investment to the private companies, adding that a German company was working on a plan to set up a private hospital in Lahore while the Pak Medica Expo and Business Forum would provide an opportunity to benefit from Turkey's advanced healthcare technology.

The Governor Punjab said holding of Pak Medica Expo and Business Forum would bode well for Pakistani and Turkish business community to explore trade opportunities in the health sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Governor Exchange Business Education Punjab Turkey Energy Crisis German Company Tayyip Erdogan From Government Top Love

Recent Stories

NH&MP officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority ..

NH&MP officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

1 minute ago
 Copenhagen holds memorial for mall shooting victim ..

Copenhagen holds memorial for mall shooting victims

1 minute ago
 18795 acres of land affected due to forest fire in ..

18795 acres of land affected due to forest fire in KP: Report

1 minute ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

1 minute ago
 Overhead reservoirs best solution for ensuring dri ..

Overhead reservoirs best solution for ensuring drinking water to citizens: MD WA ..

5 minutes ago
 Bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 1700 bags conf ..

Bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 1700 bags confiscated

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.