Dr Shafiq Ahmad Rind New Principal Of Government Islamia College
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Prof. Dr Shafiq Ahmad Rind has taken over charge as Principal Government Islamia Science College Sukkur here on Monday.
The Dr Rind held a meeting with teachers and students and assured them that everything would be set right.
He said he will have an open-door policy. “Parents can come and see me any time to discuss their concerns,” he said.
Recent Stories
Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..
Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day Advanced Clubfoot Treatment course concludes at Nathiagali13 seconds ago
-
DC inaugurates Anti Polio Campaign in Khairpur23 seconds ago
-
Police arrests suspect in injured condition29 seconds ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover illicit liquor31 seconds ago
-
KP govt mulling over provision of life insurance to citizens34 seconds ago
-
Chitrali Cap: a symbol of heritage needs KP Govt patronage37 seconds ago
-
Govt fully committed for promoting export11 minutes ago
-
IRS high level delegation arrives at Tashkent11 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy adopted against timber mafia: Pir Musawwir11 minutes ago
-
Online e-protector facility at airports on intervention of Federal Ombudsman20 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas; arrest 1521 minutes ago
-
PGA member parliamentarians urge ratification of Rome Statute amid global challenges21 minutes ago