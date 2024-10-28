Dr Shafiq Ahmad Rind new Principal of Government Islamia College

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Prof. Dr Shafiq Ahmad Rind has taken over charge as Principal Government Islamia Science College Sukkur here on Monday.

The Dr Rind held a meeting with teachers and students and assured them that everything would be set right.

He said he will have an open-door policy. “Parents can come and see me any time to discuss their concerns,” he said.