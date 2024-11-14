Dr Shah Alam Takes Charge As Dean Faculty Crop Protection, Agri University
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Professor Dr. Shah Alam Khan Wazir has assumed the charge of Dean Faculty of Crop Protection Sciences in University of Agriculture Peshawar.
“For this academic milestone I am especially thankful to the Chief Minister Ali Amin Ghandapur, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht”, said Dr Wazir on Thursday after assuming the charge.
Dr Wazir has a rich experience in academic and research, and he has visited different countries as a scientist. He has also worked as visiting scientist in the USA sponsored by Pakistan Higher education Commission Islamabad (HEC).
He has completed three postdocs from the USA sponsored by HEC, International Institute of Education and Research (IIER New York) and USDA USA.
During his stay Dr Wazir has worked with distinguished professors, Charles Michael Smith, John Charles Rees and Professor Ming-Shun Chen in Kansas State University Manhattan.
Dr Wazir has won various national and International research projects on Integrated Pest Management and Plant defense metabolites in wheat and rice crops. He has supervised 10 Ph.D. scholars, 40 MS and more than 100 BS students.
He has a strong background in university administration and worked as Chairman department of Plant protection Deputy provost, Provost, Director Quality Assurance and Managing Director Teachers Foundation.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht, faculty members and administrative officers congratulated him on his appointment as Dean.
