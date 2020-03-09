UrduPoint.com
Dr Shahana Urooj Assumes Charge Of VC WUS

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi on Monday assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi (WSS) and vowed to promote educational and research activities in the varsity on priority basis

SWABI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi on Monday assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi (WSS) and vowed to promote educational and research activities in the varsity on priority basis.

Presiding over a meeting with administration and faculty members, she said, "I have a vision to make the varsity a role model such as I built the Dadabhoy Institute of Higher education during my tenure".

By profession, Prof. Dr. Urooj Kazmi is a microbiologist, graduated from St. Joseph College Karachi and completed her Ph.D degree in Microbiology from University of Maryland Perth.

