LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday inquired after the health of former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain admitted in a private hospital.

On behalf of prime minister Imran Khan, he extended best wishes and prayers to Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.