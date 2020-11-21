UrduPoint.com
Dr Shahbaz Gill Criticises Double Standar Of Opposition As COVID-19 Test Mandatory For Bakhtawar's Engagement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 01:47 PM

Dr Shahbaz Gill criticises double standar of opposition as COVID-19 test mandatory for Bakhtawar's engagement

Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has asked the media to expose the hypocrisy of the Opposition and highlight the double standard of its leadership about observing of coronavirus SOPs for the engagement ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has asked the media to expose the hypocrisy of the Opposition and highlight the double standard of its leadership about observing of coronavirus SOPs for the engagement ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

He categorically stated that provision of COVID-19 test report was mandatory for all guests of the ceremony before entering to Bilawal House. They are taking strict protective measures for their own by leaving the poor masses at the mercy of corona virus, he added.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel on Saturday, he said the Islamabad High Court in its orders in this regard, has clearly ordered for taking legal action against those who are involved in putting the lives of others in danger by willfully creating an environment causing spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Shahbaz Gill said that both the host families of the event were perceiving themselves as 'super humans' by placing the general public as second grade citizens of the country, which was reflective of their old feudal mindset. The Opposition parties should also take care of lives of the people while calling them for their public meetings, he added.

