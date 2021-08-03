Dr Shahbaz Gill felicitates AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday felicitated Anwar ul Haq upon his election as Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday felicitated Anwar ul Haq upon his election as Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

In a tweet, he expressed best wishes to the newly elected Speaker for discharging his duties under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan..

