Dr Shahbaz Gill Felicitates AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker
Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday felicitated Anwar ul Haq upon his election as Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
In a tweet, he expressed best wishes to the newly elected Speaker for discharging his duties under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan..