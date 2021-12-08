UrduPoint.com

Dr Shahbaz Gill Suggests All Political Parties To Respect Each Others' Sentiments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:22 PM

Dr Shahbaz Gill suggests all political parties to respect each others' sentiments

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that all political parties should respect each others' sentiments and avoid talking about personal matters of anyone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that all political parties should respect each others' sentiments and avoid talking about personal matters of anyone.

All political parties should give respect to each others and avoid derogatory language during elections campaigns, public gathering and on media, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition parties had looted the country in past ruthlessly and now they were claiming their sincerity with the country, adding that claiming to give respect to vote was totally opposite to their actions.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf always respected the other parties and never hurt the sentiments of the people and the party also believed in everyone's self respects.

