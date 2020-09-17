Dr Shahbaz Gill thanks absent Opposition lawmakers for putting their weight in NA against their selfish leadership

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Relations Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday thanked the 36 absent Opposition lawmakers who putted their weight in the National Assembly against the interest of their selfish leadership involved in plundering billions of rupees through money laundering and protected the national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Relations Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday thanked the 36 absent Opposition lawmakers who putted their weight in the National Assembly against the interest of their selfish leadership involved in plundering billions of rupees through money laundering and protected the national interest.

He said that all the opposition members except their front row leaders, were earlier told by the government that it was decisive movement for them to choose protecting either the national interest or skins of their corrupt leadership.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan had to follow and abide by the international tendency of civilized nations against money laundering as international crime under Financial Assistance Task Force (FATF) and added, the Opposition was against legislation of such law from very beginning.

The Opposition's attempt of doing politics on FATF law by involving in arms twisting of the government to get NRO against corruption of their leadership was failed by making successful legislation in this regard today, he added.

To a question, he said that the speaker conducted the business of the House today in accordance with the rules of business. Earlier, the FATF law passed by the Lower House was subsequently rejected by the Opposition in Upper House of the Parliament, he expressed.