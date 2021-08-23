Dr. Shahbaz Gill visits panahgah Abbottabad to review facilities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Sunday night visited the panahgah near Missile chowk Abbottabad to review the facilities being provided there.

According to the details, Dr.

Gill, accompanied by speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, also joined the passengers who have stayed there and inquired about the standard of the arrangements that were declared satisfactory by them.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill while talking to the people on the occasion said, that he was pleased over the facilities provided to public.

He further said that government would establish more shelter homes in other areas of the region to facilitate poor segment of the society.

SAPM along with Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon had lunch with the residents of shelter home.