Dr. Shahbaz Malik Elected Chairman Of Pak-Africa Economic Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Dr. Shahbaz Ali Malik has been elected as the Chairman of the Pak-Africa Economic Council, further strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and Africa.

A ceremony of the council took place at the Popular Farm House in Tando Adam. The special guest of the event, Director General (Africa) Pakistan Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey along with other guests, were welcomed by the managing director popular group industries Dr. Shahbaz Ali Malik and Malik Zulfiqar Ali Roshan and presented them with gifts of Sindhi traditional caps and ajraks.

In his speech, Dr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey emphasized the emerging trade opportunities between Pakistan and Africa, noting that the African market holds numerous trade and export prospects for Pakistan.

He highlighted that the Pak-Africa Economic Council was actively working to capitalize on these opportunities.

He also pointed out that Pakistan's current account deficit arises due to higher imports and lower exports.

He suggested that if Pakistan could secure a 2% share of Africa's $1500 billion trade economy, it would generate an additional $30 billion, significantly improving the country’s economic situation.

Dr. Shahbaz Ali Malik, while addressing the gathering, stated that Africa could become an important trade partner for Pakistan. With rapid growth in African markets, Pakistan has a great potential to boost exports. He also mentioned the importance of attracting investment from African countries and initiating joint trade projects, which would be highly beneficial for Pakistan.

The event was attended by local traders, doctors and prominent political and social figures from Tando Adam.

