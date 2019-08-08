UrduPoint.com
Dr. Shahid Bukhari Appointed MS Nishtar Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:05 PM

Dr. Shahid Bukhari appointed MS Nishtar Hospital

The Health Department appointed Director Health Services Dr Shahid Bukhari as Medical Superintendent (MS) Nishtar Hospital, here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Health Department appointed Director Health Services Dr Shahid Bukhari as Medical Superintendent (MS) Nishtar Hospital, here on Thursday.

A notification said that on the recommendation of the selection committee, Dr Shahid Bukhari, is transferred and posted as MS Nishtar Hospital relieving APMO, Dr Ansar Kazmi, of additional charge of the post.

Dr Bukhari has been serving as MS Children Complex.

