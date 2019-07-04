Dr Shahid greeted for new charge as MD Planning & Design

Office-bearers of CDA Officers' Association on Thursday greeted Director General (Design) Dr Shahid Mehmood for new responsibilities as member Planning and Design Wing

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Office-bearers of CDA Officers' Association on Thursday greeted Director General (Design) Dr Shahid Mehmood for new responsibilities as member Planning and Design Wing.They said Dr Mehmood selection as member CDA board is an honour for the entire CDA staff.

Assuring their full support, they said Dr Mehmood is hard work, passionate, dedicated and highly professional man.

He played important role in the designing many mega development projects in the capital city, hoping that he will continue his work with same spirit and dedication.Addressing the ceremony held in his honour, Dr Mehmood said his office doors will remain open for CDA members and other office-bearers and that he was put all out efforts to resolve problems face by the association members.He also thanked the CDA association members for his warm welcome and support.Earlier, Dr Mehmood was presented a bouquet on his arrival in the ceremony.