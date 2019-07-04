UrduPoint.com
Dr Shahid Greeted For New Charge As MD Planning & Design

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:37 PM

Dr Shahid greeted for new charge as MD Planning & Design

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Office-bearers of CDA Officers' Association on Thursday greeted Director General (Design) Dr Shahid Mehmood for new responsibilities as member Planning and Design Wing.They said Dr Mehmood selection as member CDA board is an honour for the entire CDA staff.

