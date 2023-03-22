UrduPoint.com

Dr Shahid Kamal's Services Extolled At Condolence Reference

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Dr Shahid Kamal's services extolled at condolence reference

Punjab University College of Statistical Sciences organized a condolence reference in memory of former Dean Punjab University and Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Shahid Kamal, here on Wednesda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab University College of Statistical Sciences organized a condolence reference in memory of former Dean Punjab University and Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Shahid Kamal, here on Wednesday.

Dr. Shahid Kamal died in a road accident on March 13, 2023.

Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar, College Principal Prof. Dr. Sohail Chaand, President PU Academic Staff Association (PUASA) Prof. Dr. Azhar Naeem and Miss Tania Kamal, Dr Farrukh Kamal, daughter and brother of late Prof Shahid Kamal, deans, directors, faculty members and employees were present.

Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar said that Dr. Shahid Kamal was a loving person who always encouraged his colleagues. He said that Dr Shahid Kamal never adopted a bossy attitude towards his juniors. He paid tribute to the services of the deceased in the field of education.

Dr Sohail Chaand said that Dr Shahid Kamal was a hard-working person and an all-round personality whose services for the development of statistics department and college can never be forgotten.

Dr Azhar Naeem said, "Dr Shahid Kamal is a martyr who will always be in our hearts." He said that Dr Shahid Kamal was an honest, good-mannered and loving person. He said that he learnt a lot from Dr Shahid Kamal as a teacher and achieved many achievements. He said that the credit for improving the infrastructure of PU goes to Dr Shahid Kamal.

Prof Dr Malik Zawwar Hussain said that he had a relationship with Prof Shahid Kamal for thirty one years and there were never any differences. He said, "We have lost a sincere friend and leader." Dr. Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said that Dr Shahid Kamal was a good teacher, educationist and philanthropist person. Dr Shahid Kamal also took difficult decisions to solve the financial problems of the university in the best way, he added.

Miss Tania Kamal, daughter of Dr Shahid Kamal, said that her father was a very loving person. She thanked Punjab University for the condolence reference for her father's elevation.

Dr. Farrukh Kamal said that Prof Dr Shahid Kamal was not only his elder brother but also had the status of a father to him.

A documentary was shown by GCU Faisalabad to pay tribute to the services of the deceased.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Punjab Died Road Accident University Of Engineering And Technology March GCU From Government Best

Recent Stories

UK Government to Postpone Plan to Increase Retirem ..

UK Government to Postpone Plan to Increase Retirement Age to 68 Years - Reports

7 minutes ago
 At Least 25 People Injured After Ship Tips Over in ..

At Least 25 People Injured After Ship Tips Over in Edinburgh Port - Reports

7 minutes ago
 ICT admin sealed 5 illegal LPG, petrol filling sta ..

ICT admin sealed 5 illegal LPG, petrol filling stations

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner attends reception of Hindu community

Commissioner attends reception of Hindu community

7 minutes ago
 Govt making petrol expensive for rich, cheaper for ..

Govt making petrol expensive for rich, cheaper for poor: Minister of State for P ..

11 minutes ago
 Projects on track to improve infrastructure in ind ..

Projects on track to improve infrastructure in industrial zones: Sindh Minister ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.