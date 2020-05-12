UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Shahid Karim Posted Director Finance Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:41 PM

Dr Shahid Karim posted Director Finance Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO)

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has posted Dr Shahid Karim Khan in Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) as Director Finance and Administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has posted Dr Shahid Karim Khan in Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) as Director Finance and Administration.

According to notification issued by KP Energy Department on Tuesday, the posting has been made on deputation basis and apart from his new assignment Dr Shahid would continue to perform his duties in health department relating to corona pandemic.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders free COVID-19 tests for U ..

15 seconds ago

UAE celebrates Zayed Humanitarian Work Day

21 seconds ago

Iran Confirms 1,481 New COVID-19 Cases Bringing Co ..

4 minutes ago

Archbishop of Canterbury to join prayer for &#039; ..

15 minutes ago

Property issue claims two lives in Dargai

4 minutes ago

Meeting for strictly implementation on SOPs for co ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.