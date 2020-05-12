Dr Shahid Karim posted Director Finance Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO)

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has posted Dr Shahid Karim Khan in Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) as Director Finance and Administration.

According to notification issued by KP Energy Department on Tuesday, the posting has been made on deputation basis and apart from his new assignment Dr Shahid would continue to perform his duties in health department relating to corona pandemic.