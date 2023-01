Dr Shahid Magsi visits Government General Hospital, Samanabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Programme Manager Hepatitis Infection Control Programme / former director general health services Punjab Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi on Friday visited the Government General Hospital, Samanabad.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Kashif Mahmood, DO Health Dr Saqib Munir and others were also present.

The programme manager visited a hepatitis clinic and reviewed arrangements. He also discussedpoints to control hepatitis and facilities being provided to patients.

He also distributed certificates among participants of a training session in connection with infection control measures.