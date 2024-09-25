Dr Shahid Murder Case: Court Remands Co-accused In Police Custody
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A local court on Wednesday handed over a co-accused, involved in the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and businessman Dr. Shahid Siddique, to the police on a 5-day physical remand.
Earlier, the police produced the co-accused, Akbar, before a judicial magistrate in the Model Town courts.
The investigation officer requested the court to grant a 10-day physical remand of the co-accused for the recovery of a mobile phone and money from him.
However, the court handed over the accused to the police on a 5-day physical remand and ordered his production upon completion of the remand period.
In August 2024, Dr. Shahid Siddique was murdered outside a mosque in Valencia Town. His son, Abdul Qayyum, allegedly orchestrated the murder and paid millions to hire assassins for the job.
Recent Stories
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sahiwal coal-fired power plant exceeds annual capacity test expectations2 minutes ago
-
Women’s role imperative for national progress, prosperity: Governor Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Parliament & Constitution to stay supreme; no space for politicking: Senator Irfan2 minutes ago
-
Dar reviews progress on transfer of OGDCL shares to Sovereign Wealth Fund2 minutes ago
-
Culture of depriving women from property should end: CJP12 minutes ago
-
Hindko Academy facing funds shortage, special grant not released yet12 minutes ago
-
Redressal of public grievances top priority: IG Islamabad22 minutes ago
-
NTDC successfully launches SAP Finance Module22 minutes ago
-
IHC moved against MDCAT test22 minutes ago
-
Australian High Commissioner highlights shared history, future collaboration22 minutes ago
-
CII chairman lauds China's policies enabling religious, economic freedoms for Xinjiang's Muslims32 minutes ago
-
Transporters demand repair of Multan-Vehari road32 minutes ago