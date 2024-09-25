Open Menu

Dr Shahid Murder Case: Court Remands Co-accused In Police Custody

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A local court on Wednesday handed over a co-accused, involved in the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and businessman Dr. Shahid Siddique, to the police on a 5-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced the co-accused, Akbar, before a judicial magistrate in the Model Town courts.

The investigation officer requested the court to grant a 10-day physical remand of the co-accused for the recovery of a mobile phone and money from him.

However, the court handed over the accused to the police on a 5-day physical remand and ordered his production upon completion of the remand period.

In August 2024, Dr. Shahid Siddique was murdered outside a mosque in Valencia Town. His son, Abdul Qayyum, allegedly orchestrated the murder and paid millions to hire assassins for the job.

