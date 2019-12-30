UrduPoint.com
Dr. Shahid Rasool Appointed As Pro-Vice Chancellor Of Jinnah Sindh Medical University

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Dr. Shahid Rasool appointed as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Monday appointed Prof. Dr. Shahid Rasool as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi for a period of four years, with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Monday appointed Prof. Dr. Shahid Rasool as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi for a period of four years, with immediate effect.

According to a notification, the appointment has been made in exercise of powers vested in Sindh CM under Section 15(1), Jinnah Sindh Medical university Act 2013 as amended by Sindh Universities and Institutes Law (Amendment) Act 2018.

