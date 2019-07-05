Dr. Shahid Sajjad Deputed As DG Live Stock
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:32 PM
Dr. Shahid Sajjad Asghar has been appointed as Director Livestock and Dairy Development Rawalpindi Division
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Dr. Shahid Sajjad Asghar has been appointed as Director Livestock and Dairy Development Rawalpindi Division.
According to notification issued by Secretary-General Punjab, Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Dr.
Shahid Sajjad Asghar has been asked to immediately join his duties as Director General Live Stock and Dairy Development.
Dr. Shahid Sajjad is a senior officer of grade 20 and worked on the key positions during his 32-year career.