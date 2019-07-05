UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Shahid Sajjad Deputed As DG Live Stock

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:32 PM

Dr. Shahid Sajjad deputed as DG Live Stock

Dr. Shahid Sajjad Asghar has been appointed as Director Livestock and Dairy Development Rawalpindi Division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Dr. Shahid Sajjad Asghar has been appointed as Director Livestock and Dairy Development Rawalpindi Division.

According to notification issued by Secretary-General Punjab, Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Dr.

Shahid Sajjad Asghar has been asked to immediately join his duties as Director General Live Stock and Dairy Development.

Dr. Shahid Sajjad is a senior officer of grade 20 and worked on the key positions during his 32-year career.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Stuttgart Court Gives 5-Year Sentence to German IS ..

3 minutes ago

Malta to Host 55 Migrants Saved at Sea by NGO, Rej ..

3 minutes ago

About 300 People Evacuated From Commercial Buildin ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands protest in Algeria capital, break police ..

3 minutes ago

PM’s steps to shield the poor from inflation lau ..

25 minutes ago

NATO Sees No Breakthrough on INF Treaty - Stoltenb ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.