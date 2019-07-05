Dr. Shahid Sajjad deputed as DG Live Stock

Dr. Shahid Sajjad Asghar has been appointed as Director Livestock and Dairy Development Rawalpindi Division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Dr. Shahid Sajjad Asghar has been appointed as Director Livestock and Dairy Development Rawalpindi Division.

According to notification issued by Secretary-General Punjab, Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Dr.

Shahid Sajjad Asghar has been asked to immediately join his duties as Director General Live Stock and Dairy Development.

Dr. Shahid Sajjad is a senior officer of grade 20 and worked on the key positions during his 32-year career.