ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A launching ceremony of a book titled "Aasman Dar Aasman" by former Vice-Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui was held at the University, the other day.

The book narrates the stories of those artists from the subcontinent who were carried across borders by the waves of partition. It features the moments and events from the lives of 45 renowned personalities, vividly portrayed by the author.

The event was graced by the Vice-Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood; Chairperson of the Pakistan academy of Letters, Dr. Najiba Arif; Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir; poet and columnist Haris Khalique; and writer and journalist Rauf Klasra, who shared their thoughts about the book.

The speakers highlighted that the book was a profound collection of the region's social history and is adorned with the finest elements of art, poetry, and literature. They emphasized that the pain of migration deeply impacted human lives, often leaving scars that last for generations.

This anguish is profoundly reflected on every page of the book. They noted that the partition was a political act, the love for one’s homeland endures, transcending distances and maintaining ties of affection between the two nations, they said.

The speakers expressed the hope that this book would play a significant role in society by becoming a milestone in instilling a deep love for one’s roots in future generations.

The desire for the publication of a second volume of the book was also voiced during the event, which would feature personalities who migrated to India post-Partition. The sketches by artist Ahmad Habib, included in the book, were appreciated.

The ceremony was organized by the Department of urdu and the Directorate of Regional Services.

The event was moderated by Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad, Chairman of the Department of Urdu. A large number of university faculty members, senior officers, and students attended the event.