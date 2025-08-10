Dr Shahida extends heartfelt tribute to Dr Pfau on anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Secretary General Women Parliamentary Caucus and President PPP Women Wing Karachi Division, Dr Syeda Shahida Rehmani on Sunday extended heartfelt tribute to Dr. Ruth Pfau on her 8th death anniversary.

In her statement, Dr. Shahida Rehmani said, “Dr.

Ruth Pfau set an unparalleled example of service to humanity in Pakistan who erased all boundaries of religion, colour, and nationality, choosing humanity as her only faith.”

She emphasized that Dr Pfau’s sacrifice, compassion, and unwavering commitment continue to shine as a beacon of hope. “We pledge to keep her mission alive so that generations to come may continue to draw inspiration from her legacy.”