Open Menu

Dr Shahida Extends Heartfelt Tribute To Dr Pfau On Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Dr Shahida extends heartfelt tribute to Dr Pfau on anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Secretary General Women Parliamentary Caucus and President PPP Women Wing Karachi Division, Dr Syeda Shahida Rehmani on Sunday extended heartfelt tribute to Dr. Ruth Pfau on her 8th death anniversary.

In her statement, Dr. Shahida Rehmani said, “Dr.

Ruth Pfau set an unparalleled example of service to humanity in Pakistan who erased all boundaries of religion, colour, and nationality, choosing humanity as her only faith.”

She emphasized that Dr Pfau’s sacrifice, compassion, and unwavering commitment continue to shine as a beacon of hope. “We pledge to keep her mission alive so that generations to come may continue to draw inspiration from her legacy.”

Recent Stories

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating di ..

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..

1 hour ago
 GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

2 hours ago
 UAE maintains global lead in digital transformatio ..

UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation

4 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

4 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

5 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

5 hours ago
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

6 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan