Dr. Shahida Rehmani Condemns Gandapur's Remarks Against Female Journalists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Dr. Shahida Rehmani, on Monday, strongly condemned the inappropriate language used by Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, regarding female journalists.
In a statement, she said that respect for women is essential, regardless of their profession or background. She asserted that such derogatory remarks toward women will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Dr. Rehmani further criticized Gandapur's behavior, stating that his offensive comments reflect poorly on his upbringing and expressing her strong disapproval of his conduct.
